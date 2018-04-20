Top agent who led serial bombing investigation talks about execution of bomber

ATLANTA - An Alabama inmate convicted of the mail-bomb slaying of a federal judge during a wave of terror in 1989, has been executed by lethal injection
Walter Leroy Moody Jr., 83, has become the oldest prisoner put to death in the U.S. in modern times.
Moody sent out four mail bombs in December of 1989, killing Judge Robert S. Vance, a member of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Alabama and Robert E. Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia. Two other bombs, including one mailed to the NAACP office in Jacksonville, Florida, were intercepted and did not explode.
Vance was at his kitchen table in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on Dec. 16, 1989, when he opened a package after a morning of errands and yard work.
Moody was first convicted in 1991 in federal court and sentenced to seven life terms plus 400 years. He was later convicted in state court in 1996 and sentenced to death for Vance's murder.
