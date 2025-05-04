Tomatoes recalled in GA over Salmonella danger

ATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration has recalled some tomatoes that may have been contaminated with Salmonella.
The affected tomatoes are from “H and C Farms” and were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina between April 23 to April 28.
They may be packaged with a sticker that reads “Williams Farms Repack LLC.”
You can return the tomatoes to the place of purchase for a full refund.
If you have questions about the recall or to see which product lot codes are included, visit fda.gov.
