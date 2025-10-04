Today would have been Jovita Moore’s 58th birthday. Her scholarship helps keep her memory alive

Back in 2022, Cox Media Group announced a scholarship fund in Jovita’s memory. The $25,000 annual investment supports students studying broadcast journalism in remembrance of Jovita’s life and legacy.
The Cox Media Group scholarship is managed through the National Association of Black Journalists. Here is how you can donate today.
Go to NABJonline.org and click Donate. Select a pre-designated gift selection or type in a desired donation amount and how often the donation will recur
Under the first drop-down menu asking where to direct the donation, select Scholarships. Under the second drop-down menu clarifying the type of scholarship, select JournalismScholarships
Check the box I would like to make this gift in honor of someone under In Tribute
Type Jovita Moore in the Name of person being memorialized and honored box
Fill out contact and payment information as requested
Click the I’m not a robot box
Submit
Students can also apply to benefit from the scholarship by clicking here.
The Jovita Moore scholarship isn’t the only way to keep her memory alive. Earlier this year, WSB-TV walked in memory of Jovita at the National Brain Tumor Society’s second annual GA Brain Tumor Walk & Race.
The event raised over $160,000 for funds to support the needs of brain tumor patients and their families.
You can also donate to Our House Atlanta, an organization that was close to Jovita’s heart throughout her time in Atlanta.