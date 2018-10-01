Today is the first day of the flu season. Are you prepared?

ATLANTA - Today is the first day of the flu season and time to think about getting a flu shot.
More than 80,000 people died in the United States from the flu last year.
We'll tell you the type of vaccine doctors say is right for you, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report about last year’s flu season.
The report shows that 80,000 people died from flu-related complications in the United States alone.
According to health experts, that number is the highest flu-related death toll in at least four decades.
In that same report, experts cited that last year's flu vaccine just did not work as well.
