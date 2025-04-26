ATLANTA — Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s an opportunity to go through your medicine cabinets and safely dispose of expired or unused prescription medications.

Many local pharmacies will be participating with assistance from local law enforcement officers.

You can visit the DEA website and search for a drop-off location near you.

You can drop off medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Most locations will accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels, and patches outside stores. Acceptance of liquids, gels, and patches may vary by location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group