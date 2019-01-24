Threatening tweet causes temporary ground stop of runway at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - A threatening tweet temporarily shut down one of the runways at the world’s busiest airport Wednesday night.
Officials with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a threatening Twitter post was made about an outgoing flight.
Airport officials said the people on board Delta flight 2234 had to deplane, so Atlanta police and the explosives unit could sweep the plane.
The airline sent a statement, saying:
"Flight 2234 was delayed Wednesday evening due to a threat issued via social media. Out of an abundance of caution the aircraft was taken out of service for a security search by law enforcement. Passengers are being reacommodated on a different aircraft to their destination."
Hartsfield-Jackson officials said there was temporary ground stop on runway 5, but that has since been lifted.
Officials did not say how many flights the ground stop impacted.
