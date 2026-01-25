Threat of bitter cold, ice closes metro Atlanta attractions

ATLANTA — With imminent ice and bitter cold gripping metro Atlanta, some popular attractions are closing their doors temporarily.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for much of the area, including metro Atlanta. Severe Weather 2 Chief Meteorology Brad Nitz reports the area will see hours of ice accumulation.

The following locations are among those that will be closed:

Atlanta Botanical Garden: Both the Midtown and Gainesville locations of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is closed Sunday.

Both the Midtown and Gainesville locations of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is closed Sunday. Atlanta History Center: All locations closed Sunday and Monday.

All locations closed Sunday and Monday. College Football Hall of Fame : Closed Sunday, with tentative plans to reopen on noon Tuesday. Please check cfbhall.com and the Hall of Fame social channels (@cfbhall) for updates.

: Closed Sunday, with tentative plans to reopen on noon Tuesday. Please check cfbhall.com and the Hall of Fame social channels (@cfbhall) for updates. Fernbank Museum: Closed Sunday.

Closed Sunday. Georgia Aquarium : Closed on Sunday. The aquarium will delay opening on Monday, January 26, until 12 p.m.

: Closed on Sunday. The aquarium will delay opening on Monday, January 26, until 12 p.m. High Museum of Art: Closed on Sunday. If you have already purchased tickets for this date, they will be honored during your next daytime visit.

Closed on Sunday. If you have already purchased tickets for this date, they will be honored during your next daytime visit. Zoo Atlanta: Zoo Atlanta will be closed on Sunday. Stay tuned for operating updates for Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group