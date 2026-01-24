‘This is an ice event:’ State officials urge Georgians to stay in place Saturday into Monday

ATLANTA — State officials are urging Georgians to prepare and stay off the roads as a dangerous ice storm moves across the state, prompting widespread closures and a full-scale emergency response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During a news conference on Saturday, officials with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) announced that state offices in the northern half of Georgia will be closed on Monday due to hazardous conditions.

GEMA Director Josh Lamb says those under the ice storm warning and winter weather advisory should be in place Saturday evening.

“By 6 p.m., we recommend that you be in place and you plan to stay there for the next 48 hours,” Lamb said. “Stay off the roads tonight, tomorrow and Monday morning.”

The State Operations Center has been activated at Level 1, the highest level, as officials coordinate resources across state and regional partners. GEMA leaders said they are working with multiple states, including Florida, to stage crews and equipment ahead of the storm.

Emergency supplies such as water and blankets have already been moved into northern Georgia, where the most severe impacts are expected.

Officials confirmed that warming centers will be opened in White, Walker, and Rabun counties, with support from the American Red Cross. Several Georgia State Parks are also opening warming stations for residents who may lose heat or power.

State officials said up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members are available if needed, with more than 10,000 personnel on standby statewide, including utility crews and emergency responders. Crews from parts of Georgia not impacted by the storm will be deployed to assist harder-hit areas.

Transportation leaders emphasized that this system poses a serious threat to road safety. Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry warned that this storm should not be underestimated.

“This is not a snow event — this is an ice event,” McMurry said.

Officials are especially concerned about road conditions Sunday night into Monday, noting that once ice accumulates, it can take 12 to 14 hours to safely treat some roadways. Ice buildup also increases the risk of downed trees and power lines.

Traffic volumes across the state were already down 30 to 40% Sunday, which officials said is a positive sign that people are heeding warnings.

“Starting at 6 p.m. this evening, we recommend you stay at home, in place, for the next 24 hours,” McMurry said.

Emergency managers stressed that the best thing residents can do is stay informed, have a plan, and avoid travel if possible.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group