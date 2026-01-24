USPS warns winter weather could delay mail delivery across Georgia

GEORGIA — The U.S. Postal Service is warning customers in Georgia that mail and package delivery could be delayed as a widespread winter weather system moves across much of the country.

According to a USPS service alert updated Friday afternoon, Georgia is among several states where winter weather may impact mail processing, transportation, and delivery. The alert cites hazardous conditions across the Southeast, including snow, ice, and freezing temperatures that can slow operations and affect delivery routes.

Georgia is included in a broader list of states across the South and Midwest, along with Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, and others experiencing the same weather system.

The Postal Service says winter storms in multiple regions, including the Southeast, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Southern Plains, could lead to temporary service disruptions as crews work to move mail safely through affected areas.

USPS officials urge customers and businesses to plan ahead and allow extra time for deliveries during severe weather. The agency also encourages the public to monitor local conditions and prepare for winter weather impacts.

For storm preparedness and safety information, USPS recommends visiting Ready.gov or Listo.gov.

The Postal Service says it will continue to provide updates as weather conditions change.

