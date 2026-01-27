Thousands without power after underground fires reported in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thousands of people in midtown Atlanta are without power on Monday night.

Atlanta fire officials says witnesses reported hearing explosions at 11th Street at Crescent Avenue.

Firefighters say they found a small fire underground, and put it out.

But they say the power underground is still live, and Georgia Power crews are onsite.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco spoke with residents of the 1010 Midtown Condos building in the area who say the whole building is without power.

Georgia Power says there are nearly 2,800 people without power in the area.

Atlanta police and fire crews have the road blocked off and are asking everyone to avoid the area.

