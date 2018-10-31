  • With more express lanes, more chances to get a ticket

    By: Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    ATLANTA, Ga. - As Atlanta adds more and more express lanes, more people are getting ticketed for using them without a Peach Pass. 

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston learned that hundreds of thousands of people use the lanes in violation every year. 

    More lanes of I-85 will be converted to express lanes on Friday. 

    We're looking into whether officials will raise fines for violators, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories