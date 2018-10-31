Police say Johns Creek crime scene connected to body found in burned car

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police say there is a crime scene at a Johns Creek apartment complex that is related to a body found in a burned car in Gwinnett County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that investigators were called to the apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Officers said they are searching for a gun possibly used in a "shots fired" call recently.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to investigators as they piece together the two crimes, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
We've learned the victim in the charred car was a woman.
Johns Creek Police investigating scene of shooting near clubhouse of apartment complex. Happened Monday night....6 hours later the young woman involved turns up dead in burned car in Lawrenceville pic.twitter.com/dS2aPbaI44— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 31, 2018
