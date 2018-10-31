  • Police say Johns Creek crime scene connected to body found in burned car

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police say there is a crime scene at a Johns Creek apartment complex that is related to a body found in a burned car in Gwinnett County.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned that investigators were called to the apartment complex early Wednesday morning. 

    Officers said they are searching for a gun possibly used in a "shots fired" call recently.

    We've learned the victim in the charred car was a woman.

