GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A body was found in a burning car in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County neighborhood clubhouse Tuesday morning, fire officials confirmed.
A neighbor in the Spring Lake Cove subdivision called 911 about 3:30 a.m. to report a “loud popping sound” and flames coming from the area of the clubhouse on Springbottom Drive, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Tommy Rutledge said in a statement.
When fire crews arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters did not discover the body until the fire was out, Rutledge said.
Lawrenceville PD and Gwinnett FD investigating car fire with body of a person found inside. Car in small lot of subdivision pool pic.twitter.com/27rlXgciM5— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 30, 2018
