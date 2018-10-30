  • Body found inside burning car near neighborhood clubhouse

    By: Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A body was found in a burning car in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County neighborhood clubhouse Tuesday morning, fire officials confirmed.

    A neighbor in the Spring Lake Cove subdivision called 911 about 3:30 a.m. to report a “loud popping sound” and flames coming from the area of the clubhouse on Springbottom Drive, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Tommy Rutledge said in a statement.

    When fire crews arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters did not discover the body until the fire was out, Rutledge said.

