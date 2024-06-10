This is your last week to sign up for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — You are running out of time to sign up for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Registration closes on Saturday.

The world’s largest 10k, which occurs every year on July 4, will be celebrating its 55th installment of the race in 2024.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 2024 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Design Contest (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The race, featuring some major hills begins near Lenox Square Mall and finishes at Piedmont Park.

The cost of the race is now $75 before fees, although it is just $45 if you are an Atlanta Track Club member.

Click here to register for the Peachtree Road Race.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta city council vote rock climbing wall inside recreation center will remain

©2024 Cox Media Group