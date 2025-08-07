This is how President Trump’s new tariffs could impact Georgia’s economy

ATLANTA — New tariffs affecting Georgia’s industries, including poultry production, are set to go into effect on Friday, potentially impacting the state’s economy.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce has released a report detailing the potential effects of these tariffs, emphasizing that the impact depends on the duration and magnitude of the tariffs, as well as the charges imposed by other countries on U.S. goods.

Chris Clark, President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, expressed concerns about the uncertainty businesses face.

“Businesses like certainty. We like to know what the rules are, give us time to implement the rules, and we still don’t know,” Clark said.

Georgia’s top exports, such as aerospace products, cars, and poultry, may be targeted by these tariffs.

The concern is that if other countries impose high reciprocal tariffs, it could lead to fewer exports and potential job losses in these industries.

The U.S. is actively negotiating trade deals with countries including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the European Union, aiming to reset the costs these countries pay to sell their products to the U.S. while negotiating their investment in the U.S.

Clark highlighted the challenge businesses face in absorbing additional costs before passing them on to customers, noting that consumers are already feeling the impact.

“I think they just need to be smart about their purchases,” Clark said.

Despite the potential negative effects of tariffs, there is some positive news for Georgia’s poultry industry, as other states in the U.S. continue to buy Georgia chicken due to its health benefits and lower cost compared to beef.

The implementation of new tariffs could have significant implications for Georgia’s economy, particularly in its key export sectors.

“I think the faster that Washington can make these deals, can announce the deals, there’s more stability in the market, it’s going to be better for small businesses,” Clark said.

