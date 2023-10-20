This Georgia airport has been named the best in the country

ATLANTA — There’s nothing worse than being stuck in an airport on a long delay but depending on where you’re flying into or out of, it could be a whole lot easier if there are good restaurants, places to shop and a clean atmosphere.
Each year, Conde Nast Traveler readers vote in the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards, and in this year’s category for Best Airports in the U.S., Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport came in at No. 1!
“SAV is not a particularly busy airport, but it’s that smallness, not to mention its town square–inspired layout, that makes it feel intimate and inviting. Travelers might feel as if they’ve been transported back in time to a historic Southern street, complete with benches and a large clock. Here, they can shop for cigars or golfing gear and dine at the PGA Tour Grill. It might come as little surprise that this Georgia airport was once named the ‘happiest’ in the country—in a survey by a dating site, no less,” Traveler said.
To see the full list of the best airports for 2023, CLICK HERE.
