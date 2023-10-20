North Ga. football team surprises coach battling stage 4 cancer at his last chemotherapy treatment

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Specials team coordinator Chris Fowler hasn’t missed a single practice or game for the Jackson County football program this year.

It may seem like that’s a requirement for any football coach. But what some may not realize is what Fowler has been battling off the field.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Back in the spring, Fowler and his family learned he had Stage 4 lymphoma and began his treatments. On Friday, he showed up at the hospital for his final round of chemotherapy.

The football team decided they wanted to be there for the important milestone in his cancer journey. They lined the halls with signs for Coach Fowler.

“Coach Fowler’s last treatment day!!! They successfully surprised him w/ Dani’s location help! 2 of them got stuck in traffic & came in hot hurdling a construction barrier to get in before him without being seen. No Panther fights alone,” the football booster club posted on Facebook.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fowler and his wife Dani both teach at Jackson County High School and have three young boys together.

The football team says the Fowler family will be on the sideline ready to cheer the Panthers against Lanier High School.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Cape Day: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta celebrates its superhero patients

©2023 Cox Media Group