In the mood for a fall festival? Here are a few options for this weekend!

ATLANTA — The leaves are turning, the weather’s getting cooler and the need for pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider is in full gear. Sounds like the perfect time for a festival. Luckily, the metro Atlanta area is chock-full of them this weekend.

Here are some options for you to check out:

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival:

Join the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces as they celebrate the return of the Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 22 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day festival will once again be held in Historic Fourth Ward Park, conveniently located along the bustling Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail. Festival goers are invited to explore painting, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry, woodwork and handcrafted items. The festival also features DJs courtesy of Captain’s of Revelry, food vendors, drinks, a children’s area, art demonstrations, games, and much more. The event is free to attend, open to all ages, and dogs are welcome.

Annual Fall Fabulous Festival:

Doraville Art’s 3rd Annual Fall Fabulous Festival! Art Vendors, Gallery Show, Performances, Art activities for all ages, food and fun!

A full festival of art including art vendors, food, music, gallery show, and art projects for the whole family!

Saturday, Oct 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Olde Town Fall Festival:

City of Conyers presents this annual arts and crafts festival from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers, 901 Railroad Street, featuring over 100 craft vendors, two stages of live entertainment and food vendors. For more details visit Olde Town Fall Festival or call 770-602-2606.

Fall Festival Trunk-Or-Treat:

Join Powder Springs for Halloween fun! Wear your favorite costume and scare up some tasty treats at Trunk or Treat at Thurman Springs Park starting at 10 a.m. on October 21.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to set up trunks for Trick or Treating fun around Thurman Springs Park – Come inside the park for more Fall fun with pumpkin decorating and more!

FREE Georgia Region Autism/Fall Festival By Success On The Spectrum:

Saturday, October 21, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

We host several sensory-friendly events for the public every year. We never do fundraisers or ask families to pay to attend any of our events. We never do it to make money.

We simply do it for the Awesome kids in our community.

107 Upper Riverdale Road Riverdale, GA 30274. There we will food, games, a Bounce House, etc. and a performance for the kids to love. This is a free event, and all are welcome to attend.

Fall Glow Festival

Sat Oct 21, 2023, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Price: $10 per child (parents are free)

Lucky Shoals Park - Recreation Center. 4651 Britt Rd, Norcross, GA, 30093

Kids wear costumes and bring bags and buckets to fill up on loot from trunks at this fun event in Norcross. The festivities also include glow games and hayrides.

Register online in advance.

Harvest Festival:

Join us for a Free Fall Festival in Conyers GA

Bring out the whole family on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 4:30 for our annual Harvest Festival. This is a free fall festival open to the community in Conyers, GA. We’ll have a hot dog roast, fun games, a bouncy house, a hayride, smores, candy and more.

This is a family-friendly festival with activities for kids and youth and is a great time of fellowship for the whole church no matter what your age! The festival is open to families from the community, so if you go to Haven be sure to invite a friend, or if you aren’t a member at Haven, please feel free to be our guest!

We’ll be taking registration at the door but skip the line and pre-register today.

Little Five Points Halloween Festival:

394 Moreland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA, United States, 30307

Located east of downtown Atlanta, the district of Little Five Points traces its history to the early 20th Century when it served as a commercial hub for the city. While it’s no longer known for its commercial activities, the neighborhood is home to an intriguing and unique array of independent establishments that have helped shape the area’s reputation as a bohemian hotspot. From independent bookstores and coffee shops to galleries and theaters, the district offers quite a lot for the culturally inclined. Spend a day exploring the variety of shops dedicated to the alternative culture that has developed here.

HarvestFest and Scarecrows in The Square:

Marietta’s HarvestFest is an annual festival held each October. The festival includes the HarvestFest Arts & Crafts Show, Touch-A-Truck, Scarecrows In The Square, Costume Contest, Pie Eating Contest presented by Pie Bar and Halloween Happenings kid’s festival. The festival is sure to please the whole family!

HarvestFest Market, Handmade Arts & Crafts, Touch-A-Truck, Inflatables, DJ Entertainment Games, Candy, Scarecrows In The Square and more.

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Where: Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N Park Square NE Marietta, GA 30060

Johns Creek Arts Festival 2023

The exciting Johns Creek Arts Festival will return to wow neighbors and visitors. It will come alive with whimsical and fun artisans from around the country. This beautiful and sprawling spot overlooking Medlock Bridge Road is the perfect venue to showcase the talented artisans who will be exhibiting their paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art, and many more goodies.

Pumpkin Patch & Hayrides: Stockbridge

Let’s take the kiddos to a pumpkin patch! If you have never been before it is an awesome experience! Yule Forest opened in 1983 and has since evolved from being just a Christmas Tree Farm, to including a Pumpkin Patch. This Fall we offer a u-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, farm animals, train ride, puppet show, fun zone, u-pick sunflower fields and food trucks!

Kids under 2 free, regular tickets $16.00

Atlanta Mimosa Festival:

Join us for the Atlanta Mimosa Festival: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Historic 4th Ward Park. What better way to enjoy Mimosas, Brunch Punch, Wine, Beer, Food, Music, and of course Football on a Saturday Afternoon!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. via Big Tickets. There are two sessions and I am sure both will sell out so get tickets early!

18th Annual Scarecrow Harvest & Boo Bash, Downtown Alpharetta:

This year Alpharetta is host to a record-breaking number of community scarecrows! The downtown area will overflow with more than 150 scarecrows from local schools & classrooms, non-profits, neighborhoods, families, and local businesses!

Winners will be announced at Boo Bash on Saturday, October 21st. Enjoy FREE kids activities, food, crafts, games, and music, and find out if your Scarecrow is a WINNER! Award announcements begin at 6.30 pm. Boo Bash takes place at The Grove located behind Alpharetta Community Center from 5:00-8:00 pm.

