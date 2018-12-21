  • Thieves use U-Haul to steal from Walmart storage container, later crash it, police say

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating two scenes after they said thieves used a U-Haul to steal from Walmart and then crashed it in Atlanta. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned that the criminals broke into the storage containers behind the Walmart on Howell Mill Road early this morning. They used a U-Haul to load up the merchandise, police said.

    After the theft, police said the suspects crashed the U-Haul on Howell Mill Road and 17th Street. 

    At least seven suspects were involved and were able to get away. Police said the theft was the second one in two days.

