These Georgia performers just got nominated for a Grammy Award

ATLANTA — Nominees for the biggest awards in music were announced on Friday and several Georgia artists are now Grammy nominees.

Beyoncé led the list of 2025 Grammy nominees with 11 nods, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

“Cowboy Carter” is up for album and country album of the year, and “Texas Hold ‘Em” is nominated for record, song and country song of the year. She also received nominations in a wide swath of genres, including pop, country, Americana and melodic rap performance categories.

This is her first time receiving nominations in the country and Americana categories. Previously, she and her husband Jay-Z were tied for most career nominations, at 88.

If Beyoncé wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century. Lauryn Hill last won in 1999 for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” joining Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to take home the Grammys’ top prize.

Among the nominees are a number of Georgia artists. They include:

André 3000 - Best Album

Usher - Best R&B Album

Teddy Swims - Best New Artist

Future/Metro Boomin - Best Rap Song

Latto - Best Melodic Rap Performance

The Black Crowes - Best Rock Album

Donald Glover - Best Progressive R&B

Post Malone also received his first ever nominations in the country categories this year, having released his debut country album “F-1 Trillion” in August. That one is up for country album and “I Had Some Help,” his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, is nominated for country song and country duo/group performance. They are Wallen’s first-ever Grammy nominations.

Malone is just behind Beyoncé, with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist.

This is Lamar’s third time receiving two simultaneous nominations for best rap song.

Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

Eilish is the only artist to have her first three albums become nominated for album of the year.

Last year, Swift won album of the year for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. This year, she becomes the first-ever woman to receive seven career nominations in the category.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

