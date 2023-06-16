These Georgia cities are among the best in the country to have an outdoor wedding

ATLANTA — Summertime is one of the best times in the South to get married outside, and several Georgia cities have been named among the best places to do just that.

Lawn Love, a company that helps you finds reliable lawn care services in your area, did a study to find “2023′s best cities for outdoor weddings.”

“We looked at the quality of outdoor wedding venues, access to wedding planners, and sunshine, among 36 total metrics,” Lawn Love said.

TRENDING STORIES:

They weighed the country’s biggest 200 cities among eight categories: venue access, venue quality, affordability, professional services, reception needs, wedding look, accommodations, and climate.

“Finally, we calculated scores (out of 100 points) for each city to determine its rank in each factor, each category, and overall,” Lawn Love said.

Here is how Georgia’s biggest cities ranked:

Savannah: #4

Atlanta: #23

Macon: #80

Augusta: #138

Columbus: #164

What are the top types of outdoor venues? Country clubs, historic buildings, botanical gardens, resorts, and plantations, said Maggie Daniels, Ph.D., professor of tourism and event management at George Mason University.

“There will continue to be an uptick of outdoor weddings, primarily because so many couples postponed or delayed their events due to the pandemic that popular venues were already booked when newly engaged couples started their search,” Daniel said. “Additionally, travel has not completely rebounded and, combined with current trends in inflation, outdoor weddings will be held closer to home, meaning that public parks that issue special use permits for weddings will increase in popularity.”

Among the other findings, Atlanta scored the best in venue quality and wedding look, Columbus scored the best for affordability in the state, and Macon beat out all other Georgia cities for professional services.

The best city to have an outdoor wedding? Charleston, South Carolina, Lawn Love said.

To see the full list of best cities for an outdoor wedding, CLICK HERE.

RELATED NEWS:

‘We do:’ Ga. deputy answer the call of duty after groom gets into accident on the way to his wedding

©2023 Cox Media Group