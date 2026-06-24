These are the newest Atlanta Hawks after the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft

ATLANTA — The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft has come to an end and we’ve got two new Atlanta Hawks to welcome.

University of Houston guard Kingston Flemings was taken as the No. 8 overall pick and St. Johns University forward Zuby Ejiofor was drafted No. 23 overall at the Barclays Center in New York City.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 6′3″ Flemings is just 19 years old and grew up in San Antonio, Texas.

In his one season at Houston, Flemings averaged 16.1 points per game with a 47.6% field goal percentage and 5.2 assists.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ejiofor, 22, stands 6′8″ and and, like his new teammate, is leaving Texas for Georgia after growing up in Garland, Texas.

He was the 2026 winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which recognizes the top center in college basketball.

After playing one season at University of Kansas, he transferred to St. Johns for his next three seasons.

Overall all four seasons, he averaged 10 points per game, but in his senior season was scoring an average of 16.7 points.

The 2026 NBA Draft continues with Round 2 on Wednesday night, where the Hawks will have one more pick in the No. 57 overall spot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group