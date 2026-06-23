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College World Series: Former Harrison star Jason Walk wins title with Oklahoma baseball

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championships OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 22: Jason Walk #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels to win the NCAA College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field on June 22, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. — The Oklahoma Sooners are Men’s College World Series champions after they cruised to a Game 3 win over North Carolina on Monday night.

Jason Walk, a former star at Harrison High School in Cobb County, played a key role in the Sooners’ title run in Omaha as their leadoff hitter.

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Walk recorded four hits with a pair of RBI and scored two runs in the three-game championship series against North Carolina. He previously had five hits, two RBI and scored five runs in the other CWS games against Alabama and Georgia.

The centerfielder earned a spot on College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Before the championship series, Walk spoke to Cobb County Schools about the chance to play for a national title.

“I just love being on the field and being in this position. It’s happened so fast,” Walk said. “And it’s awesome knowing that there’s such a big community back home supporting me.”

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