College World Series: Former Harrison star Jason Walk wins title with Oklahoma baseball

OMAHA, Neb. — The Oklahoma Sooners are Men’s College World Series champions after they cruised to a Game 3 win over North Carolina on Monday night.

Jason Walk, a former star at Harrison High School in Cobb County, played a key role in the Sooners’ title run in Omaha as their leadoff hitter.

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Walk recorded four hits with a pair of RBI and scored two runs in the three-game championship series against North Carolina. He previously had five hits, two RBI and scored five runs in the other CWS games against Alabama and Georgia.

The centerfielder earned a spot on College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Before the championship series, Walk spoke to Cobb County Schools about the chance to play for a national title.

“I just love being on the field and being in this position. It’s happened so fast,” Walk said. “And it’s awesome knowing that there’s such a big community back home supporting me.”

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