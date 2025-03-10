Tesla drivers named worst drivers on Georgia roads

ATLANTA — A new study of car accidents and driver incidents across the United States found who the worst drivers are, by brand of vehicle, for each of the 50 states.

“Going fully electric may not mean as much if you’re a menace on the streets,” LendingTree said.

According to the study by LendingTree, Georgia’s worst drivers are the ones behind the drivers’ wheels of Teslas.

The study data, which aggregated driving incidents per 1,000 drivers, found Tesla to be the worst in both the U.S. writ large, and in the state of Georgia, when it came to frequency of accidents.

“In fact, from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024, Tesla had the worst drivers, at 36.94 incidents (accidents, DUIs, speeding and citations) per 1,000 drivers. When we conducted this study in late 2023, Tesla ranked second-worst with 31.13 incidents from Nov. 14, 2022, through Nov. 14, 2023,” according to the study.

In Georgia, the number of incidents per 1,000 wasn’t quite as high as the national level, but still wasn’t far off.

Georgia incidents were a reported 34.69 per 1,000, just under three points lower than the national level, but Tesla was also the car brand with the worst drivers in Georgia and eight other states.

When it comes to actual car accidents, Tesla remained the worst, with 26.67 accidents per 1,000 drivers, more than any other car brand, according to LendingTree.

