Atlanta Falcons releasing Grady Jarrett, agent tells Channel 2

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing Grady Jarrett.

Todd France, who represents Jarrett with Athletes First, confirmed the decision to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein on Monday.

Jarrett spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Falcons, where he was a 2-time Pro Bowl selection, team captain and Walton Payton Man of the Year nominee.

The move is expected to save the team roughly $16 million in salary cap.

Jarrett grew up in Conyers, Ga. and exceled at football, wrestling and track & field for Rockdale County High School. His talents carried him to Clemson University, where he was named All-ACC.

The Falcons selected the defensive tackle with the No. 137 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He quickly became a fan favorite and defensive star for the hometown team.

One of the best games in his career came during Super Bowl LI. Jarrett sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times, which tied a record for most sacks in a single Super Bowl.

Before the 2019 season, the Falcons placed a franchise tag on Jarrett. They later signed him to a 3-year contract extension in May 2022.

