Teen suspect arrested months after deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — A suspect has been arrested months after a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say 19-year-old Jontavious Clark was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a November 2025 homicide. Authorities arrested Clark at a place in the 700 block of Deckner Avenue SW.

Clark is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on November 25, 2025, just before 9 p.m. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Oliver Street NW, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity were not released.

APD says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group