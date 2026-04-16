Atlanta

Teen suspect arrested months after deadly Atlanta shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Jontavious Clark Teen suspect arrested months after deadly Atlanta shooting (Atlanta Police Department)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A suspect has been arrested months after a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

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Police say 19-year-old Jontavious Clark was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a November 2025 homicide. Authorities arrested Clark at a place in the 700 block of Deckner Avenue SW.

Clark is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

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The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on November 25, 2025, just before 9 p.m. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Oliver Street NW, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity were not released.

APD says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

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