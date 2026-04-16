Teen suspect arrested months after deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — A suspect has been arrested months after a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
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Police say 19-year-old Jontavious Clark was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a November 2025 homicide. Authorities arrested Clark at a place in the 700 block of Deckner Avenue SW.
Clark is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
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The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on November 25, 2025, just before 9 p.m. Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Oliver Street NW, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity were not released.
APD says the investigation remains active and ongoing.
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