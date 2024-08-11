Teen shot once in northwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are investigating a shooting occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Middleton Road.

When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot once. The teenager was taken to the hospital where they were alert, conscious and breathing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

