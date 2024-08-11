Teen shot once in northwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are investigating a shooting occurred Saturday afternoon.
Police say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Middleton Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot once. The teenager was taken to the hospital where they were alert, conscious and breathing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect who died after altercation with police at Cobb County Walgreens identified by family
- Ex-boyfriend indicted by Cobb Co. grand jury for Kennesaw State University campus murder
- Fish sent to Georgia recalled due to possibility of life-threatening illness or death
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group