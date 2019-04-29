Teen killed in hit-and-run while walking to store

ATLANTA - Someone hit and killed a teen as he was walked from his house to a store and now his family wants justice.
"He just had a birthday on March 1. He just turned 18," a family member said.
Kimonte Vincent's family is devastated.
The fatal crash happened Friday morning around 9 when Vincent left his home on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta and walked to a nearby store with his cousin Dominique Holcomb.
Kimonte Vincent turned 18 a month ago, a few days ago, he was hit & killed while walking to a store. The driver admitted he left, but came back on his own accord. The family says he only stopped bc someone chased him down. Exclusive live report at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/jEoN2CUVQm— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 29, 2019
