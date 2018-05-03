  • Teen killed in double-shooting near college identified

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police said one person is dead following a double-shooting in southwest Atlanta near Clark Atlanta University. 

    Police said they were called out to Drummond Street for a possible shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a teenaged male identified as 18-year-old Jamon Browder shot in the head and another shot in the neck and hand. Browder died from his injuries.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News they do not believe the men attended universities nearby. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

    "Witnesses accounts says there was an altercation between these two individuals that quickly turned into gunfire," said Lt. Carven Tyus, Atlanta Police Department.

    The second victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

