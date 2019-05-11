  • Teen arrested, charged in woman's rape was released on bond just 2 days earlier

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police say the suspect in the rape of a woman in her own front yard should have never been on the streets to begin with. 

    Atlanta police said a passerby saw what was going on and helped the victim hold down D’Shawn Garrison until police got there.

    Channel 2’s Michael Seiden started looking into Garrison’s background and learned that he had been released on a signature bond just two days before over a stolen car.

    What we’re learning about Garrison’s long criminal history and the heated comments the district attorney’s office had about this latest case, on the Channel 2 Action News nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories