Teachers, school board members weigh in on approval of raises for Atlanta educators

ATLANTA — After Tuesday’s approval of 11% raises for Atlanta Public Schools teachers by the Board of Education, teachers are telling Channel 2 Action News the boost will let them focus on what they do best: teach your kids.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi learned that without the pay bump, many teachers have needed second jobs.

The 11% pay raise, which the board approved along with the overall APS budget, could lift a financial burden many teachers have carried for years, just to make ends meet.

“So what we are seeing is pay increases help our teachers not take another job,” Erika Mitchell, APS School Board Member, said.

APS teacher Kenya Tucker said it’ll help them meet their responsibilities.

“We have a greater responsibility, which is educating your children. The less I have to worry about, taking care of my own, the more I can pour into taking care of yours,” Tucker said.

At the board meeting, members of the budget commission for APS pushed hard to get higher pay for teachers.

“It is the largest [increase] since 2009 and it’s been the main focus during our budget development cycle,” said Katie Howard, school board member and chair of the budget commission.

The APS School Board said it’s shifting its focus by putting more money aside for teachers instead of spending on infrastructure. APS ranks among the top, when it comes to teacher salaries in the metro area but falls behind many other states.

According to the National Education Association, the state of Georgia ranked 20th for teacher salaries in 2024, with Georgia’s teachers making an average of $64,461, short of the national average, which is $69,544.

While teachers are getting raises at APS, they’re not alone. Other staff will see 3.5% increases in their paychecks, from cafeteria workers to bus drivers.

“We want everyone to feel like we are being inclusive in our decision-making because it takes a village,” Mitchell told Channel 2 Action News.

School board members said financial constraints did not allow for this kind of raise in the past, now they’re looking forward to more raises in the future.

“They see that the cost of living is going up, and they’re making sure this is one less thing that teachers have to worry about is how we’re going to financially be able to make it,” Tucker said.

