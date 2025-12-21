Sweetwater 420 Fest, Shaky Knees reveal event dates ahead of 2026 performances

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Sweetwater 420 Fest announced its next event dates for 2026, set to brew up a fun time for attendees at a new location.

Sweetwater Brewing Company’s next festival will be held on April 17 and 18 at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park in Atlanta, the city’s largest greenspace.

The 2026 performance marks the 21st Sweetwater 420 Fest, with the company saying this year was a “return to its roots, great live music and celebrating good times.”

“Celebrating good times with friends is at the core of what SweetWater is all about, and 420 Fest has been our marquee event that brings this ethos to life in an epic way for decades. This year, we’re making some exciting changes that will shape the future of the festival. We are looking forward to bringing people together in this new space and keep the good times rolling with our new partners for years to come,” Mike Boudreaux, South East Events and Brand Activation Manager for SweetWater, said in a statement.

Separately, another iconic Atlanta event announced its own event schedule.

Shaky Knees, which moved to Piedmont Park for its 2025 festivities, will return on Sept. 18 to 20, 2026.

The lineup for both events aren’t out yet, but it’s never too early to lock in the times so you can get in on the fun.

Click here for more information about Sweetwater 420 Fest 2026.

Click here for more information about Shaky Knees 2026.

