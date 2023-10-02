SWAT team searches for evidence in SW Atlanta home after man found shot to death

ATLANTA — Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a homicide in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 10:06 p.m. that officers received reports of a person shot on Allene Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside of the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police called SWAT to the scene to serve a search warrant at the residence to gather evidence for the investigation.

When SWAT entered the home, there was no one inside, police said.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

