Fire officials say suspicious package near State Capitol 'came from the sky'

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and police are investigating a suspicious package at a church near the State Capitol.
Fire officials told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston the suspicious package "came from the sky."
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest and Washington Street Southwest is closed due to the investigation.
The package is near a church in the area.
"Preliminary details state that the package landed on the building from an unknown source," Officer D.T. Hannah said.
Channel 2 Action News learned from authorities that the substance is not hazardous.
Heavy police presence at the corner of Washington Street and MLK Junior Dr., Southwest. Fire investigators tell me the substance is not hazardous.
Police have Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta blocked off as they investigate a suspicious package found nearby.
