Fire officials say suspicious package near State Capitol 'came from the sky'

    By: Dave Huddleston

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and police are investigating a suspicious package at a church near the State Capitol. 

    Fire officials told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston the suspicious package "came from the sky." 

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest and Washington Street Southwest is closed due to the investigation. 

    The package is near a church in the area. 

    "Preliminary details state that the package landed on the building from an unknown source," Officer D.T. Hannah said.  

    Channel 2 Action News learned from authorities that the substance is not hazardous. 

