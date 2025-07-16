Suspects wanted for snatching up nearly $500 in items from Atlanta Lululemon

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are looking to identify two people they say stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a popular clothing store.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On June 29, around 7 p.m., Atlanta officers received a call about a shoplifting incident at the Lululemon store on Howell Mill Road NW.
When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee who said a woman and a man walked into the store and stole numerous items without paying.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver loses control, smashes SUV into Marietta townhome
- Customs officials find 1,500 young tarantulas hidden in chocolate cake boxes
- Former Cobb officer drowns while saving family of 5 from rip current
The employee also told police the suspects stole $464 worth of clothes.
APD released video of the suspects. Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or text CSGA.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group