Suspects wanted for snatching up nearly $500 in items from Atlanta Lululemon

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are looking to identify two people they say stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a popular clothing store.

On June 29, around 7 p.m., Atlanta officers received a call about a shoplifting incident at the Lululemon store on Howell Mill Road NW.

When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee who said a woman and a man walked into the store and stole numerous items without paying.

The employee also told police the suspects stole $464 worth of clothes.

APD released video of the suspects. Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or text CSGA.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

