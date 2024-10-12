Suspects wanted in connection to Atlanta vehicle break-in found hiding behind dumpster

ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in connection to a vehicle break-in that occurred in southeast Atlanta.

It happened just after midnight on Oct. 4.

Atlanta officers were searching the area of 395 Chamberlain Street in southeast Atlanta for suspects connected to a vehicle break-in that involved a gun being stolen. The address appears to be Liberty Baptist Church.

Bodycam video shows an officer locating the two suspects hiding behind a dumpster.

APD said in the same area where the suspects were found, they found three loaded guns, each with a round in the chamber. Two of the three guns were confirmed to be stolen from vehicles.

APD identified the two suspects as Major McKee, 20, and Jaaziah Summerbell, 23.

McKee was charged with entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.

Summerbell was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.

The pair was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

