Suspect who walked into northwest Atlanta bank, demanded money sought by APD

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man who walked into a bank earlier this week and demanded cash from tellers.

Police say on Dec. 4, at 1:25 p.m., they responded to Citizens Trust Bank on 965 Martin Luther King Drive in northwest Atlanta in reference to a business robbery call.

When police arrived, they spoke to employees who told them an unidentified man entered the business and demanded money from the bank tellers.

Once the suspect received money from the tellers, he fled from the location on foot heading eastbound on Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

