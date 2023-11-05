Suspect walks up to 20-year-old, asks if he has marijuana for sale, shoots him, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after officials say he was shot by someone who was looking to buy drugs from him.

Atlanta police said on Friday at 12:43 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Fairburn Road SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was leaving his apartment building when another man walked up to him and asked if he had any marijuana for sale.

TRENDING STORIES:

The report said the victim told the man that he did not sell marijuana and turned to leave.

At that time, authorities said the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded that the victim give him money.

The victim said that a struggle began, and he was shot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene before police arrived.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

IN OTHER NEWS:

HOA president turns herself in; leaders host ‘Forum at Camelot’ to discuss solutions for victims

©2023 Cox Media Group