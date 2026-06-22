Suspect tied up clerk, taking more than $6K of tech at knifepoint, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted and tied up a store clerk before stealing about $6,200 worth of technology.

Officers who responded to a robbery at 1825 Delowe Dr. SW at 11:03 a.m. say the suspect entered the business with a dark-colored suitcase and came back armed with a kitchen knife.

He took cash from the clerk, assaulted her, and bound her hands and feet. Then he took about $6,000 worth of phones and tablets before walking off.

Robbery DeLowe ATL The suspect is accused of assault and tying up a store clerk before stealing thousands in technology. (Source: APD)

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a light blue denim jacket, a white ski mask, and black shoes.

Surveillance video caught the suspect walking from the business toward the Campbellton Road corridor.

Those with information on the case can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSGA. You don’t have to give your name or identifying information to get a reward of up to $5,000.

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