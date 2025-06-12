Suspect pulls gun on employee at Atlanta Hampton Inn hotel, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man they said pulled out a gun at an Atlanta hotel last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 31, Atlanta officers were called to the Hampton Inn hotel on Ted Turner Drive, regarding a man yelling and pulling out a gun on a worker.

APD released surveillance video of the incident. According to police, the suspect pulls the gun out on the female employee.

The suspect left the building shortly after, traveling northbound on Ted Turner Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group