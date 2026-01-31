Suspect identified in killing of 2 dogs left in Atlantic Station parking deck, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they have a suspect in the killing of two dogs found in a Atlantic Station parking deck.

Police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden it is one of the most disturbing animal cruelty cases they’ve ever investigated.

Two dogs were found dead inside an Atlantic Station parking garage, discovered by a man when he showed up to clean last summer.

“The suspect has been identified. We want to thank our community for sharing the BOLO, calling in tips, and going above and beyond in assisting us with getting justice for these innocent dogs. We will provide additional details when available,” APD said in a statement.

Police didn’t identify the suspect.

Police say last summer, an unidentified man seen walking two dogs along 16th Street NW took them inside the parking garage.

Investigators said those dogs were later found dead, their leashes tied together, along with other evidence too graphic to talk about.

About 20 minutes later, cameras captured him again without the dogs.

Investigators said they worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University of Georgia, where necropsies confirmed both dogs were strangled to death.

