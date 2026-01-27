Police searching for man who killed, left 2 dogs inside Atlantic Station parking deck

ATLANTA — Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in one of the most disturbing animal cruelty cases they’ve ever investigated.

Two dogs were found dead inside an Atlantic Station parking garage, discovered by a man when he showed up to clean.

The manager of the parking garage told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the area where the dogs were found is sometimes used by people looking for a place to rest or take cover.

Police say last summer, an unidentified man seen walking two dogs along 16th Street NW took them inside the parking garage.

Investigators said those dogs were later found dead, their leashes tied together, along with other evidence too graphic to talk about.

About 20 minutes later, cameras captured him again without the dogs.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re hoping that somebody is going to recognize him,” said Captain Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Department’s Animal Services Unit. “This is a pretty sickening crime, and we want to get him into custody, so he doesn’t commit this again, or, you know, escalate to a human.”

The case came to light after the manager of the parking garage, Darrell Moss, made the disturbing discovery.

On Tuesday, Moss showed Seiden the stairwell where the dogs were found.

He said it’s a quiet, out-of-the-way area, sometimes used by the homeless looking for a place to rest or take cover.

“I came right here, and I’m like, ‘What is that smell?’ When I look like that, I said, ‘Oh, (expletive), that’s a dog,’” Moss said.

Investigators said they worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University of Georgia, where necropsies confirmed both dogs were strangled to death.

Police say the surveillance timeline showing the man with the dogs and then without them is why they believe someone out there knows exactly who he is.

“This is a very disturbed individual and a danger to the public,” Dwyer said.

Investigators say they’re looking for a black male with a white goatee, between 5’6” and 5’9”, with tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dwyer at 470-312-3090.

©2026 Cox Media Group