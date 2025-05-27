Suspect breaks into Hyatt hotel room, steals guest’s credit card to use at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hotel burglary that happened earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 15, APD responded to a burglary at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel on Peachtree Street.

When officers arrived, they met the victim. During the investigation, officials said an unidentified man broke into the victim’s hotel room and stole their personal items, including a credit card.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the suspect later used the victim’s credit card at the QuikTrip gas station on Sydney Marcus Blvd.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line anonymously at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group