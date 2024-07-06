Surveillance video catches man who broke into Atlanta home for clothes

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspected burglar, and hope surveillance video will help them find him.

Officers were called to a home on Coleman Street SW last month where a man told them his home had been broken into several times.

He said the burglar stole clothes and shoes.

Surveillance video shows the burglar dressed in a black tank top rummaging around the house and collecting items to steal.

Police have not yet identified the man in the video.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information that could help should call police.

