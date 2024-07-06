Surveillance video catches man who broke into Atlanta home for clothes

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspected burglar, and hope surveillance video will help them find him.
Officers were called to a home on Coleman Street SW last month where a man told them his home had been broken into several times.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He said the burglar stole clothes and shoes.
Surveillance video shows the burglar dressed in a black tank top rummaging around the house and collecting items to steal.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police pull GA couple over for tag violation. What they had in the car got them arrested
- 16-year-old loses both legs after being hit by train in west Georgia
- Family stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson search for answers in desperate situation
Police have not yet identified the man in the video.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information that could help should call police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group