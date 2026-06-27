‘Surrounded by greatness:’ Thousands lace up to raise money for HBCU students, promote wellness

ATLANTA — An annual 5-kilometer race to fund scholarships for students of historically Black colleges and universities drew the largest crowd Saturday in its nearly two-decade history, with more than 4,000 people turning out.

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The Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance organizes the race every year to financially support students and bring alumni together to promote health and wellness. The race through midtown Atlanta ended with a health fair at Piedmont Park.

“The HBCU community was birthed here in Atlanta with Atlanta University, who just celebrated 160 years of Clark Atlanta University,” said Dan Ford, the president of the alliance.

Atlanta has the nation’s largest consortium of HBCU’s with Atlanta University Center, home to Spelman College, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

The 5K raised about $150,000 for scholarships, Ford said, with up to $12,000 paying for books and other school expenses this fall.

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Dr. Yolanda Page, the president of Stillman College in Alabama, fired the starting gun for the race, which began on 10th Street at 8 a.m. The school is marking its 150th anniversary.

“It exemplifies what Stillman was founded on, which was providing access to people who otherwise would not have access to education,” she said. “There is a need for educational advancement, and that’s what Stillman provides.”

She called it an honor to have such a prominent role in this race, now in its 19th year.

“It’s significant in that it provides a spotlight on Stillman College, a small HBCU of 745 students,” she said.

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One of those running in the race was Ashley Sims, a high school teacher and coach who graduated from Savannah State University. He said he was “surrounded by greatness” at this race.

“There are so many lessons and things about your culture that you learn within the HBCU,” he said. “I wouldn’t give it up for anything in the world, and I played football and baseball there as well.”

“At HBCU’s, we take our students and we uplift them because we know ultimately they will uplift their communities,” Page said.

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