Tree with pretty pink flowers is pretty bad, UGA extension agents say

Mary Sheffield says looks can definitely be deceiving.

“The first time I saw one, I was a child. I probably didn’t know,” Sheffield said.

She’s Paulding County’s UGA Extension Coordinator, and she didn’t know something so pretty could do some pretty ugly things.

“How many are there in Georgia?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“Probably hundreds of thousands along roadways, in fields, and some peoples’ yards,” Sheffield said.

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Mimosa trees, known for bright pink flowers, are also called the silk tree. It’s an invasive species from the far east, brought to the Southeastern U.S. shortly after the American Revolution.

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240-plus years later, they have spread across 12 states and choke out native trees. They also drop seed pods that are toxic to pets and livestock.

The mimosa can reach heights of 50 feet. Georgia Master Naturalist Phillip Prichard says they can get out of control.

“It’s hard to kill?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“Yes. If you cut this down, it’ll come back,” Prichard said.

That’s why he says you have to also spray the stump with a powerful herbicide.

Mary Sheffield says some homeowners love the pink flowers and—invasive or not—may have one or more in their yards.

“Would you still prefer they get rid of it?” Petersen asked.

“I’d love for them to remove it and replace it with something native,” Sheffield said.

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