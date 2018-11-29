Super Bowl 53 at center of Metro Atlanta Chamber's annual meeting

ATLANTA - Super Bowl 53 is almost here and that is a big deal for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber held its annual meeting at State Farm Arena Thursday afternoon where Channel 2's Lori Wilson said it felt more like a sporting event.
The center court of the arena was set up with tables and a stage as a luncheon was held with local community and business officials across the metro.
Some of those in attendance were Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin and Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen.
Also there was Dan Corso, from the Super Bowl 53 Host Committee.
During the meeting, the chamber leaders reflected on their successes across the metro and discussed their priorities for 2019. Andrea Young, with the ACLU, told Wilson she wants to make sure that the prosperity the city is seeing reaches everyone.
"We want this prosperity for everyone regardless of race, regardless of their income, regardless of their religion, their sexual orientation. So we want this new prosperity to be inclusive of all of our citizens," Young said.
Wilson said there was a lot of energy around the event. She'll have more about what was discussed at today's meeting, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
