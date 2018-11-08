Thousands of volunteers preparing to welcome massive crowds for Super Bowl 53

ATLANTA - A massive team of volunteers is getting ready to help hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on Atlanta for Super Bowl 53.
More than 32,000 people have signed up to volunteer to help with the event, including super volunteer, Charlotte Scarlett, of Lithonia.
Largest applicant pool in @SuperBowl history (more than 32,000) ✅— Atlanta Super Bowl (@atlsuperbowl53) November 6, 2018
Kickoff Rally whiteout of @MBStadium ✅
Best dressed volunteer team in @SuperBowl history ✅#TeamATL YOU are amazing and you are just getting started! pic.twitter.com/M47c6Epz3F
Scarlett has been selected as a volunteer captain for the big game. She is a breast cancer survivor who volunteers at Grady Memorial Hospital, the American Cancer Society and her church.
We introduce you to Scarlett and follow her as she goes through her training, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
She beat cancer. Now she’s a ‘Captain’ for a team of volunteers for the Super Bowl! 5pm pic.twitter.com/iFbapzzHcX— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) November 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}