Thousands of volunteers preparing to welcome massive crowds for Super Bowl 53

    ATLANTA - A massive team of volunteers is getting ready to help hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on Atlanta for Super Bowl 53. 

    More than 32,000 people have signed up to volunteer to help with the event, including super volunteer, Charlotte Scarlett, of Lithonia. 

    Scarlett has been selected as a volunteer captain for the big game. She is a breast cancer survivor who volunteers at Grady Memorial Hospital, the American Cancer Society and her church.

