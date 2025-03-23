Sunny and beautiful again today, rain arrives tomorrow morning

ATLANTA — Sunday will be another warm and pleasant Spring day with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A front will approach Northwest Georgia tonight and increase our chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms by early Monday morning (approximately 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

None of those are expected to be severe.

We’ll see a low temperature of 57 overnight

Then by late morning on Monday, skies will clear and we’ll have more sunshine and warm temperatures for the rest of the week.

