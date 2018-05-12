Subcontractor agrees to reimburse city after ripping up rainbow crosswalks

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a subcontractor for AT&T will repay the city after they ripped up part of the rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in midtown.
The city installed the crosswalks last summer as a source of pride for Atlanta's gay community. The cost to paint the crosswalks was $196,000.
In March, subcontractor Ansco & Associates, LLC, tore up a part of the rainbow crosswalks for utility work they were doing for AT&T.
TRENDING STORIES:
City officials said crews resurfaced part of the intersection a few days later, but never repainted the crosswalks.
The crosswalks were eventually fixed, at a cost to the city.
The city told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday that Ansco & Associates, LLC, has agreed to repay the city for the cost of fixing the crosswalks.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}